Ben Kingsley to Star in Epix Drama Series ‘Our Lady, LTD’

Sir Ben Kingsley is set to star in a drama series that has been given the greenlight at Epix, Variety has learned.

The series–currently titled “Our Lady, LTD”–is described as a modern noir drama that follows James, a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects. Epix has ordered a 10-episode first season, with shooting set to begin this fall in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for a 2019 launch.

Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Conrad also directing six episodes. Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will also executive produce. The series will be produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Kingsley is primarily known for his film work, having won the Academy Award for best actor for the 1982 biopic “Gandhi.” He has been nominated for three Oscars since then, for his roles in the films “House of Sand and Fog,” “Sexy Beast,” and “Bugsy.” He has also appeared in mutliple television roles throughout his lengthy career, including starring in the Spike TV (now Paramount Network) miniseries “Tut.” His other TV roles include the miniseries “Anne Frank” and “Secret of the Sahara,” as well as the upcoming animated BBC-Netflix miniseries version of “Watership Down.”

Kingsley is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group. Terris is repped by CAA, Original Artists, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman, Inc.

“Our Lady, LTD” starring Kingsley is the latest high-profile series order for Epix. The premium cabler also recently ordered the series “Godfather of Harlem” with Forest Whitaker attached to star. Epix has also ordered “Pennyworth,” which will tell the origin story of Batman’s faithful butler, Alfred. The network launched the second season of the critically-acclaimed series “Get Short” earlier this month and relaunched the boxing reality series “The Contender” just last week.