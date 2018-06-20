You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Daniels Joins Cast of ‘The Crown’ for Season Three

Cynthia Littleton

Ben DanielsHulu and Entertainment Weekly New York Comic Con party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 06 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Alberto Reyes/REX/Shutterstock

Ben Daniels has joined the cast of Netflix’s “The Crown” for its third season, playing the husband of Princess Margaret, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The British actor will take over the role limned by Matthew Goode in the second season of the drama series that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Margaret and Armstrong-Jones, also known as Lord Snowdon, were married in 1960 and divorced in 1978. He died in January 2017 at the age of 86.

“After being glued to the first two seasons of ‘The Crown’ I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television. Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I’m really looking forward to playing him,” Daniels said.

The third season of the much-praised drama is expected to cover the period of 1964 through the early ’70s. Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth. Helena Bonham Carter will move into Princess Margaret’s pumps, as played for the previous two seasons by Vanessa Kirby.

Daniels’ long list of film and TV credits include Fox’s “The Exorcist,” Netflix’s “House of Cards,” NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (he played Pontius Pilate), “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and numerous British TV series.

“The Crown’s” third season is expected to premiere in 2019.

