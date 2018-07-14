Belgium vs England World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

On one hand, both Belgium and England get to compete without the pressure of their entire nations’ hopes for soccer history on their backs, and Harry Kane and the rest of the Three Lions are probably relieved to be able to play a game without “It’s coming home” ringing in their ears. It’s a battle for third place tomorrow as Kane comes back from a minor injury to see if he can lead England to its best World Cup tournament position in decades against a hardy Belgian team.

The game starts at 7 a.m. PT on July 14 in St. Petersburg Stadium, and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.