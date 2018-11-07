Bel Powley Among Three Added to Apple’s Morning Show Drama

The untitled morning show drama at Apple is continuing to round out its cast.

Variety has learned that Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry have all been cast in the upcoming series. Powley will play Claire Conway, described as a driven production assistant. Pittman has been cast as Mia Jordan, a producer. Terry has been cast as Daniel Henderson, a co-anchor.

Powley recently co-starred in the feature “White Boy Rick” opposite Matthew McConaughey. Her other recent roles include the films “Wildling,” “Diary of a Teenage Girl,” and “A Royal Night Out.” Her TV roles include “Informer,” “Benidorm,” and ‘M.I.High.” She is repped by UTA, Authentic, and UK’s Curtis Brown Group.

Pittman appeared as Deputy Chief Priscilla Ridley in the Marvel-Netflix series “Luke Cage,” and also appeared in shows like “The Americans,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “Blindspot,” and “Elementary.” She is repped by TalentWorks.

Terry’s TV credits include “Scorpion,” “House,” “Southland,” “Shameless,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” He is repped by Gage Group.

The three join a cast that includes series leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Nestor Carbonell, and Mark Duplass. The series aims to provide an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Aniston and Witherspoon will executive produce in addition to starring via their Echo Films and Hello Sunshine banners respectively. Echo’s Kristin Hahn and Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Levy Neustadter will also executive produce along with Michael Ellenberg for Media Res, which also serves as the studio. Kerry Ehrin is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner, with Mimi Leder executive producing and directing. Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book “Top of the Morning” providing additional background material.