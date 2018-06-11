You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beck Media & Marketing Opens Atlanta Office

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stephanie Booker
CREDIT: Katy Daher

Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta.

Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s New York City office.

“Stephanie has been standout on our team since she joined Beck Media,” said Todd Beck, CEO, Beck Media & Marketing. “With Atlanta’s renaissance as an entertainment and technology hub, establishing a local presence in the market makes tons of sense for our clients, for the agency, and for Stephanie. It’s a win on every level.”

Beck Media & Marketing’s Atlanta office leads PR for local and national clients, including MGM subsidiary Orion Television and Tenderfoot TV.

In addition to its Santa Monica headquarters and new Atlanta outpost, Beck Media & Marketing has additional offices in New York and Austin, Texas.

More TV

  • Stephanie Booker

    Beck Media & Marketing Opens Atlanta Office

    Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta. Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s […]

  • Beth Behrs Our People

    Beth Behrs Joins 'The Neighborhood' at CBS in Show's Second Major Recasting

    Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta. Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s […]

  • Sean Hannity

    Sean Hannity to Interview President Trump After North Korea Summit

    Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta. Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    National Amusements, CBS Prepare for Five-Day Trial

    Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta. Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s […]

  • Anthony Bourdain

    How Anthony Bourdain Helped Humanize the Muslim Community (Guest Column)

    Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta. Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s […]

  • Paul McCartney, James Corden

    Paul McCartney Caught Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' in Liverpool With James Corden

    Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta. Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s […]

  • Andrew Zimmern tribute to Anthony Bourdain

    Andrew Zimmern on Anthony Bourdain: 'The Most Charismatic Man I Knew'

    Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta. Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad