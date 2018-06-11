Beck Media & Marketing Opens Atlanta Office

Beck Media & Marketing has expanded to Atlanta.

Georgia native Stephanie Booker, an nine-year veteran of the Santa Monica-based agency, will head the new office. Booker relocated to Atlanta to establish the Beck’s new outpost in Atlanta’s historic Ponce City Market. She is joined by Dianna Bonvino, who has relocated to Atlanta from the agency’s New York City office.

“Stephanie has been standout on our team since she joined Beck Media,” said Todd Beck, CEO, Beck Media & Marketing. “With Atlanta’s renaissance as an entertainment and technology hub, establishing a local presence in the market makes tons of sense for our clients, for the agency, and for Stephanie. It’s a win on every level.”

Beck Media & Marketing’s Atlanta office leads PR for local and national clients, including MGM subsidiary Orion Television and Tenderfoot TV.

In addition to its Santa Monica headquarters and new Atlanta outpost, Beck Media & Marketing has additional offices in New York and Austin, Texas.