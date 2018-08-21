Fox Renews Jamie Foxx Game Show ‘Beat Shazam’ for Season Three

Fox has given a third season order to “Beat Shazam,” the musical quiz show hosted by Jamie Foxx.

The summer game show produced by MGM Television was inspired by the popular music-centric app Shazam. The series pits contestants through multiple rounds of questions about popular songs for the chance to win $10,000 and a shot at the ultimate $1 million prize.

“Beat Shazam” is a modest performer in linear ratings for Fox but the show drives a fair amount of social media engagement, which is a key measure for networks particularly during the summer months when viewership overall tends to be lower. The show during its summer run to date has averaged about 3 million viewers across linear and on-demand platforms.

Foxx is set to return as host for season three. Corinne Foxx, his daughter, serves as the show’s DJ. Viewers are encouraged to play along at home by firing up the Shazam app.

“Jamie Foxx is a one-of-a-kind entertainer who continues to bring his signature high energy and love of music to this show,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox. “It really is great fun for the whole family – including Jamie and his daughter, Corinne, our resident deejay. Together with the brilliant Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff, they have inspired contestants, audience members and viewers at home to play along, and we can’t wait to see the ‘Beat Shazam’ band re-unite for season three.”

Burnett, MGM TV president, and Apploff, co-creator with Wes Kauble of “Beat Shazam,” are executive producers of the series along with Foxx, MGM TV’s Barry Poznick, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick.