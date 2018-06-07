You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bear Grylls and Mark Burnett Team to Revive ‘Eco-Challenge’ Race Franchise

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bear Grylls Mark Burnett
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV.

Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, horseback riding, sea kayaking, mountain biking, whitewater rafting, camel riding and more. Each team has four members, two men and two women.

Burnett, who is also president of MGM Television and Digital, created “Eco-Challenge” in 1992 when he was at the outset of his TV career. The first race was held in Utah in 1995. The series ran for 10 cycles over eight years on Discovery Channel and USA Network. It was the precursor to Burnett’s enduring reality franchise, CBS’ “Survivor.”

MGM TV is about to shop the revived “Eco-Challenge” to buyers. The hope is to begin production by the end of next year. Grylls is already in business with NBC on the primetime series “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.”

Burnett said he’s often asked about a revival of “Eco-Challenge.” Grylls was not part of the show’s original run but he has become a globally recognized survivalist and adventurer thanks to his long run on Discovery’s “Man Vs. Wild” and many other programs that have aired around the world. Burnett and Grylls are both veterans of British Army who speak the same language when it comes to derring-do TV.

Related

I’d always known we needed the correct, authentic figurehead to lead us forward effectively. Bear Grylls is that leader,” Burnett said. “He’s tough, he’s smart and he’s extremely capable in both the wilderness and in the boardroom.”

Grylls said “Eco-Challenge’s” extreme course and environmental ethos — contestants are required to carry out all trash from the site of their challenges, including human waste — made it a renowned competition.

‘Eco-Challenge’ is the ultimate global survival-adventure race, against the elements, against the clock, and against some of the greatest extreme athletes the world has ever seen,” Grylls said. “This is raw human endeavor at its most powerful.”

Grylls’ producing partner Delbert Shoopman will also executive produce “Eco-Challenge.” Burnett plans to bring back producers Lisa Hennessy, Scott Flavelle, and Kevin Hodder. 

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Tony Goldwyn Scandal

    Tony Goldwyn Cast Opposite Uma Thurman in Netflix Drama 'Chambers'

    Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV. Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, […]

  • Lizzy Caplan

    Lizzy Caplan Joins Octavia Spencer in Apple Series 'Are You Sleeping?'

    Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV. Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, […]

  • Bear Grylls Mark Burnett

    Bear Grylls and Mark Burnett Team to Revive 'Eco-Challenge' Race Franchise

    Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV. Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, […]

  • AfterBuzz TV Partners With The Populist

    AfterBuzz TV Partners With Joseph Kapsch's The Populist for Weekly Talk Series 'Meet the Hollywood Press' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV. Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, […]

  • Alan Silverbach

    International TV Distribution Vet Alan Silverbach Dies at 96

    Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV. Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, […]

  • Greg Berlanti

    Greg Berlanti Signs Massive Six-Year Renewal Pact With Warner Bros. TV Valued at More Than $300 Million

    Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV. Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, […]

  • SESAC, Christophe Beck Announce Film-Scoring Diversity

    Christophe Beck, SESAC Announce Program to Promote Diversity in Film Scoring

    Adventurer Bear Grylls and producer Mark Burnett have teamed to revive the “Eco-Challenge” race franchise that launched Burnett’s career in unscripted TV. Grylls will host and executive produce with Burnett for MGM Television a new edition of the 1990s adventure series. “Eco-Challenge” sends more than 50 teams out on a 300-mile adventure course that encompasses mountaineering, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad