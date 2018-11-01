You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Three Controller Exiting to Run 'Peaky Blinders' Coproducer Tiger Aspect

Damian Kavanagh is leaving his position as controller of BBC Three to take the helm at Endemol Shine producer Tiger Aspect. The banner makes shows including “Peaky Blinders,” alongside Caryn Mandabach Productions, and “Mr Bean.”

Kavanagh fills the position vacated by Ben Cavey, who has joined the comedy team at Netflix. He will report to Richard Johnston, CEO Endemol Shine U.K., who said: “Damian is a brilliant creative leader who has taken BBC Three from strength to strength and I can’t think of anyone more suited to take Tiger Aspect to the next level.”

Online channel BBC Three has fared well under Kavanagh’s leadership, winning the Royal Television Society channel of the year award in 2017.

He joined the BBC in 1994 and took various roles, including across the pubcaster’s daytime and kids output. He left for another U.K. pubcaster, Channel 4, before returning as controller of daytime. He became controller of BBC Three in 2014. It transitioned from a linear to an online channel in 2016.

Kavanagh, who starts in his new role in the new year, said “the chance to lead a company like Tiger Aspect with its brilliant diverse slate of programming is a rare opportunity that I simply couldn’t let pass.”

The ownership of Tiger Aspect parent company Endemol Shine, meanwhile, is still to be resolved. It is currently on the block, with 21st Century Fox and Apollo looking to sell the business.

