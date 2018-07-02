BBC Studios’ Tim Davie, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan Will Give MIPCOM Keynotes

BBC Studios boss Tim Davie and AMC Networks chief Josh Sapan will address ‘the Big Shift’ in the business of making and selling content with keynote addresses at MIPCOM in Cannes in October.

MIPCOM is the biggest content market in the TV calendar and Davie and Sapan are the first big-name speakers announced by its organizer, Reed Midem. Setting “the Big Shift” as the theme for this year’s conference strand, it said top-level industry figures will tackle the seismic shifts in content production and distribution businesses.

“Consolidation, gaining ownership and control over content, is more than ever the name of the global content game,” Reed said. “Now is the time to envision future business models, put new rules into play and take part in an unprecedented reshaping of the entertainment media landscape.”

BBC Studios is the recently combined content creation and distribution business of British pubcaster the BBC. Davie will set out the ambitions of the new company, discussing its approach to partnerships as well as exclusively showing some of its new premium content.

AMC Networks is the U.S. and international programming and channels business and home of “The Walking Dead.” Mipcom runs Oct. 15 to 18. Davie will speak on the 15th and Sapan on the 16th.