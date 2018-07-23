BBC Studios Shakes Up Management Team, Hands Linsey New Role

CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC

BBC Studios has shaken up its management team with new roles for chief creative officer Mark Linsey, as well as drama and unscripted execs Liam Keelan and Mark Reynolds. Linsey is taking on new responsibilities that will see him oversee BBC Studios’ partnerships with producers, as well as the overarching content strategy and pipeline.

From September, Linsey will oversee the Content Partnerships Group at BBC Studios as part of his new role at the British pubcaster’s commercial and production arm.

Other changes in the team see Keelan and Reynolds get new titles. The former becomes scripted portfolio director and the latter unscripted portfolio director, both reporting to Linsey. Their roles sit within the Content Partnerships team and they will manage the relationships with producers in their respective genres

BBC Studios said it will recruit another senior manager, with the title of new form portfolio director, who will lead on editorial strategy.

The restructure necessitate a new BBC Studios role, which has yet to be filled, a director of content to oversee production in the U.K. That executive will work alongside Anna Mallett, MD, production, who will have overall accountability for BBC Studios production’s business and operations, and international production and formats.

“These changes will put us in much stronger position to develop the very strongest relationships with British talent and deliver the best creative content for our audiences and our customers,” Linsey said. “We are going to be a better, bolder, braver partner to the industry; working with new talent, new content, and new platforms. And our Content Partnerships Group will be key to achieving that.”

