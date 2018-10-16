BBC Studios Launches Digital Content Label TalentWorks

BBC Studios has launched TalentWorks, a new content label aimed at identifying digital talent with whom it can partner to develop new content and IP. The label’s first project will be a collaboration with YouTube stars Dan Howell and Phil Lester on a broadcast version of the pair’s live show, “Interactive Introverts,” which launches globally on iTunes Nov. 19.

TalentWorks will be headed by Paul Hembury and Helen O’Donnell, the director of talent and head of development, respectively, at BBC Studios’ U.K. division. The pair has a history of creating and launching new content with top British digital stars, including Joe Sugg, Caspar Lee, DanTDM, Joe Wicks, and Sam and Nic Chapman.

“Helen and I have had phenomenal breakthrough success with our digital partnerships, and that is only the tip of the iceberg of what we hope to achieve,” said Hembury.

Hembury and O’Donnell will have scope to work across all genres and platforms to develop a slate of innovative new projects with both emerging and established digital talent.

BBC Studios chief creative officer Mark Linsey said TalentWorks would be a “gateway” for creatives who want to work with the company. “We’re a talent-driven business that thrives on innovation and fresh creative ideas,” said Linsey. “Some of the brightest creatives are coming up through digital platforms, and TalentWorks will be a gateway for those who want to work with BBC Studios.”