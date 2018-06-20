BBC Outlines Plan to Promote Greater Staff Diversity

Having once been described as “hideously white” by its then-director general Greg Dyke, the BBC has outlined a range of measures to boost the number of black, Asian, and ethnic minority staff in its ranks.

A BBC team including BBC Studios boss Tim Davie and diversity chief Tunde Ogungbesan (pictured) produced the report. It details a nine-point plan that includes having two BAME (black, Asian, minority ethnic) members of staff on the BBC executive committee, and on the leadership teams of its various divisions. Shortlists for jobs above a specific grade must have at least one BAME candidate, and interview panels will be more diverse.

The broadcaster also set out plans to ensure better career development for BAME staff and to develop specific action plans for divisions where less than 10% of staff come from ethnic minority backgrounds. Managers will also receive cultural awareness training.

The recommendations are part of a wider diversity push at the BBC. The BAME report is one of five ordered by director general Tony Hall. The others will be published in the fall and outline what the BBC needs to do to improve career progression and culture for women, disabled staff, LGBT staff and those from different social backgrounds.

Hall committed to implementing the recommendations in the BAME report, which he said contained a “range of proposals which we believe will transform the BBC.” He added: “By better reflecting the broader population, we will make better programs that reflect the lives interests and concerns of everyone.”

Embarrassingly for the British pubcaster, its report into tackling diversity came as Alan Sugar, the presenter of BBC One reality show “The Apprentice,” was under fire for tweeting – and subsequently removing – a picture that was labeled racist.