You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC, Netflix Announce International Cast for ‘Giri/Haji’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Takehiro Hira, Kelly Macdonald, Justin Long star in Japanese-English series

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sister Pictures

The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long.

The eight-part thriller, whose title translates as “Duty/Shame,” is shot in both Japanese and English and will be subtitled. Set between London and Tokyo across multiple time frames, the show explores the ripple effects of one murder on two cities. The shoot will move to Tokyo later this year.

“Giri/Haji” is created and written by BAFTA nominee Joe Barton and directed by BAFTA-winner and Emmy nominee Julian Farino. The Japanese cast also includes Masahiro Motoki, Yuko Nakamura, Aoi Okuyama, Mitsuko Oka, Togo Igawa, Katsuya and Yoshiki Minato. British actors Will Sharpe and Tony Pitts also star.

Hira and Kubosuka star as once-devoted but now estranged brothers driven to opposite sides of the world by the spiraling consequences of a violent split-second decision. Hira plays Kenzo, a Tokyo detective and family man abruptly dispatched to London to search for his missing younger brother (Kubosuka). After arriving, he becomes drawn into the shadowy world of Abbott (Creed-Miles) and Vickers (Long), a once-lucrative business partnership now under threat, as the former looks to the East to expand his empire. Macdonald plays a British detective who investigates the London murder and who begins to test Kenzo’s devotion to his wife.

Related

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said the show would be “unlike anything we’ve ever seen before on British TV.”

“This series plays with genre in such a sophisticated way,” said executive producer Jane Featherstone, whose Sister Pictures is producing the show. “In ‘Giri/Haji,’ [writer Barton] has created gripping, truly rule-breaking scripts, visually and narratively rich, and when paired with this extraordinary ensemble cast and Julian’s beautiful direction, they will, I believe, result in something pretty fabulous.”

Chris Fry and Barton serve as executive producers alongside Featherstone for Sister Pictures, as well as Ben Irving for BBC Two. The series is produced by Susie Liggat.

“Giri/Haji” was commissioned by Netflix and by Wenger and BBC director of content Charlotte Moore for the BBC. The show will make its world premiere on BBC Two in 2019, with Netflix streaming the series globally outside of the U.K.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • BBC, Netflix Announce International Cast for

    BBC, Netflix Announce International Cast for 'Giri/Haji' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long. The eight-part […]

  • Jennifer Lopez VMAs

    TV Review: MTV's Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

    The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long. The eight-part […]

  • Nicki MinajMTV Video Music Awards, Press

    VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage

    The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long. The eight-part […]

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Show, New

    Twitter Roasts Madonna for Her Aretha Franklin VMAs Tribute

    The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long. The eight-part […]

  • Avicii, (Performance)Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren

    Avicii Wins Posthumous VMA for Best Dance Video

    The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long. The eight-part […]

  • Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay

    Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay Again' to VMAs

    The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long. The eight-part […]

  • Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L)

    MTV Reboots 'The Hills' With Original Cast Members

    The BBC and Netflix have unveiled the international cast and a first-look image of their ambitious bilingual drama “Giri/Haji,” which has begun filming in London. An acclaimed Japanese lineup, led by Takehiro Hira and Yosuke Kubosuka, is joined by Emmy-winning British actress Kelly Macdonald, British actor Charlie Creed-Miles and U.S. actor Justin Long. The eight-part […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad