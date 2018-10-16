You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Drama ‘Doctor Foster’ Set for South Korean Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC

The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt.

The show was created by Mike Bartlett. Its international appeal is underlined by sales of the finished version, which has gone into over 200 territories. There have also been local remakes in both France, for TF1, and Russia, for Rossiya 1.

In South Korea to JTBC Content Hub has snagged the scripted format rights. The country has a history of licensing BBC formats for local remakes. Previous examples include cop series “Luther,” relationship drama “Mistresses,” and time-travel detective show “Life on Mars.”

They were all licensed by BBC Studios, which also did the “Doctor Foster” deal. “This remake continues the trend in growth for scripted formats, proving that original storytelling and compelling scripts translate across the globe,” said Sumi Connock, creative director for formats at BBC Studios.

Park, Joon Suh’ the CEO of JTBC Content Hub said the show had potential in South Korea because of the strong characters and relatable themes. “We can’t wait to commence work on the production,” he said. “As a top TV format export, ‘Doctor Foster’ will draw in viewers across South Korea and beyond.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More TV

  • Mipcom: European Alliance Takes Aim at

    Mipcom: European Alliance Takes Aim at U.S. Streamers

    The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt. The show was created […]

  • Mipcom: RAI Rides Global Tube Wave

    Mipcom: RAI Rides Global Tube Wave

    The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt. The show was created […]

  • Mipcom: Drama Abounds in Turkish Offerings

    Mipcom: Drama Abounds in Turkish Offerings

    The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt. The show was created […]

  • ‘Doctor Foster’Set for South Korean Remake

    BBC Drama ‘Doctor Foster’ Set for South Korean Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt. The show was created […]

  • Mipcom: Tough Economy Throttles Streamer Business

    Mipcom: Tough Economy Throttles Streamer Business in Turkey

    The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt. The show was created […]

  • The-Protector-Turkish TV

    Turkish TV Goes Global as Local Coin Drops

    The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt. The show was created […]

  • Club of Crows Netflix

    Key TV Companies in Latin America Follow Six Key Strategies

    The BBC’s hit drama series “Doctor Foster” is in line for the remake treatment in South Korea. The show follows the doctor of the title – played by Suranne Jones in the British original (pictured). She suspects her husband is having an affair, and as she investigates violence and turmoil erupt. The show was created […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad