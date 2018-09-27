You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Networks Will Simulcast BBC America's "Dynasties' Over Four Networks

Brian Steinberg

Tammy surveys the Pridelands, New Alpha female of Vundu Pack, Mana Pools National ParkHow did the youngest member of the pack rise to be alpha female? It certainly surprised us, but it wasn’t destined to be Tammy, her big sister Wicket had started to lead the pack, and had proven to be pregant. We were all shocked and saddened when she was killed by hyenas - we thought there would be no puppies that year, just more sadness after the loss of Tait and Wicket. But with the crazy courtship singing after Tait’s death obviously other stuff had been happening. This may well be a strategy of the dogs in these precarious situations. It is really bad to go a year without pups, especially when you live next to a pack of 30!
CREDIT: Courtesy BBC America

AMC Networks is pressing for a big crowd to watch “Dynasties,” the latest in a series of big spectaculars centered around nature and the environment.

The BBC America series focuses on five different species of endangered animals, and will debut Saturday, January 19 at 9 p.m. During its run, it will be simulcast across four cable networks that are part of the AMC portfolio: BBC America, AMC,  IFC and Sundance. BBC America has found success with similar documentary events in the recent past, including “Blue Planet II” earlier this year and “Planet Earth !!.”

Acura has signed on as a sponsor of the series. “Advertisers are looking for events that have a family appeal to them” and that bring different generations of viewers to watch at the same time, said Scott Collins, president of advertising sales for AMC Networks, in an interview. AMC Networks made the event available during TV’s recent “upfront” sales session, he said, and has sold about 75% of the inventory associated with the program. Typically, he added, AMC sells about half of its inventory for such a program.

The automaker’s ad support means “we are able to align with an iconic series that not only highlights innovation plus technology but at the same time connects the brand with premium customers,,” says Phil Hruska, manager of media strategy, for Acura’s owner. American Honda, in a statement. The car advertiser was particularly interested a “‘making of’ portion that airs in the final 20 to 30 minutes of programming of each episode,” where it can run commercials touting its “precision crafted performance” alongside scenes of “the technology and innovation involved in capturing Dynasties’ captivating content.

AMC Networks said a simulcast event for the launch of “Blue Planet  II” in January ranked as the most watched nature program on ad-supported TV in eight years.”

“Dynasties” is presented by world-renowned naturalist and recent Emmy-winner Sir David Attenborough  and executive produced by r Mike Gunton. The show follows Emperor penguins in Antarctica; chimpanzees in Senegal; lions in Kenya; painted wolves in Zimbabwe; and tigers in India, and focuses on their struggles to survive.

“BBC America is proud to build off this year’s successful Blue Planet II premiere simulcast to now create a five-week multi-network television event for the start of the new year,” says Sarah Barnett, president of the network, in a statement. The series is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production for BBC One, co-produced with BBC America and France Télévisions.

  • Tammy surveys the Pridelands, New Alpha

    AMC Networks Will Simulcast BBC America's "Dynasties' Over Four Networks

