You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: BBC Announces ‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Writers, Directors

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who
CREDIT: BBC

In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.”

ACQUISITIONS

Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the 16th and 17th ABC affiliates owned by Scripps. The stations are market No. 86 (KXXV/KRHD) and market No. 108 (WTXL).

BEHIND THE SCENES

BBC America has revealed a list of writers and directors for the much anticipated 11th season of “Doctor Who,” starring Jodie Whittaker and set to premiere this fall. Season 11 writers include Malorie Blackman, Ed Hime, Vinay Patel, Pete McTighe, and Joy Wilkinson, while Sallie Aprahamian, Jamie Childs, Jennifer Perrott, and Mark Tonderai are among the directors.

Hulu has shared an exclusive featurette from the set of “The Handmaid’s Tale” with Variety. The clip centers on Yvonne Strahovski and her Season 2 performance as oppressed wife Serena Joy, for which the Australian actress received a 2018 supporting actress Emmy nomination. Watch the featurette below.

Related

CASTING

Noticias Telemundo has appointed Mexican journalist Javier Vega as a Washington, D.C. correspondent. He will work with Noticias Telemundo’s bureau team, including current D.C. correspondent Lori Montenegro, and will report to D.C. bureau chief Victoria Rivas-Vazquez.

DATES

Richard Eyre‘s TV movie adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 28. The cast features Anthony Hopkins in the title role, as well as Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Emily Watson, Tobias Menzies, Jim Broadbent, Jim Carter, John Macmillan, and Anthony Calf. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Skydance a new SVP and VP, television physical production, and VP, motion pictures production. Julie Schwachenwald will serve as SVP, television physical production, and Matthew Ariali will take on the role of VP, television physical production, while Matt Grim will serve as VP, motion pictures production.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” premiering Sept. 24. The film, directed by Susan Lacy, explores Fonda’s life on a personal level, delving into the pain she endured as a result of her mother’s suicide, an eating disorder, and more events. Also featured in the doc are interviews with Robert Redford, Lily Tomlin, Paula Weinstein, and her ex-husbands Tom Hayden and Ted Turner. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the second season of the family dramedy “Atypical,” starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Keir Gilchrist, and Brigette Lundy-Paine. “Atypical” explores the ups and downs in the life of an 18-year-old with autism (Gilchrist) and his immediate family. Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

Starz released an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Power,” a drama about the night club and drug scene in New York City. The episode is set to premiere Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Watch the footage, which features 50 Cent as Kanan, below.

GREENLIGHTS

Viceland has commissioned a reboot of “Bong Apetit” a cooking competition show featuring cannabis creations. Executive produced by Lauren Cynamon and Chris Grosso, the revival will be hosted by B Real and judged by Vanessa Lavorato and Miguel Trinidad. The new “Bong Apetit” will premiere in early 2019.

RENEWALS

Viceland has renewed two series to premiere new episodes in early 2019. 2 Chainz‘s “Most Expensivest” has been picked up for a third season, with the hip hop artist traversing the country in search of lavish lifestyles for 20 new episodes. The second season of “Slutever” will see the return of Vogue.com columnist, author, and screenwriter Karley Sciortino as she offers more insight into sex and relationships.

UPtv has renewed three reality series — “Expecting,” “Our Wedding Story,” and “Crazy Beautiful Weddings” — for second seasons to premiere in 2019. “Expecting” follows the trials and joys of couples with babies on the way, while “Our Wedding Story” and “Crazy Beautiful Weddings” centers on the brides, grooms, and wedding planners working toward their perfect big days.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who

    TV News Roundup: BBC Announces 'Doctor Who' Season 11 Writers, Directors

    In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” ACQUISITIONS Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the […]

  • Miriam Nelson Dead: Hollywood Choreographer Was

    Hollywood Choreographer Miriam Nelson Dies at 98

    In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” ACQUISITIONS Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the […]

  • JJ Totah29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    'Champions' Star Josie Totah Comes Out as Transgender

    In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” ACQUISITIONS Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the […]

  • Glow Netflix Emmy Comedy Race

    'GLOW' Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

    In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” ACQUISITIONS Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the […]

  • Fox News' Dana Perino on Covering

    Dana Perino on Covering Trump, Social Media and the Post-Ailes Environment at Fox News

    In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” ACQUISITIONS Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the […]

  • Sara Auspitz

    Sara Auspitz Joins E! as Unscripted Current-Programming Head

    In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” ACQUISITIONS Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the […]

  • New York, NEW YORK - PAGE

    'Page Six TV' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, New Contributors

    In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” ACQUISITIONS Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad