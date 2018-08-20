TV News Roundup: BBC Announces ‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Writers, Directors

In today’s roundup, BBC America announced writers and directors for the 11th season of “Doctor Who,” and HBO released a trailer for the documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.”

ACQUISITIONS

Scripps has paid $55 million to acquire ABC-affiliated TV stations — KXXV and KRHD — under Raycom Media. The Texas and Florida news stations mark the 16th and 17th ABC affiliates owned by Scripps. The stations are market No. 86 (KXXV/KRHD) and market No. 108 (WTXL).

BEHIND THE SCENES

BBC America has revealed a list of writers and directors for the much anticipated 11th season of “Doctor Who,” starring Jodie Whittaker and set to premiere this fall. Season 11 writers include Malorie Blackman, Ed Hime, Vinay Patel, Pete McTighe, and Joy Wilkinson, while Sallie Aprahamian, Jamie Childs, Jennifer Perrott, and Mark Tonderai are among the directors.

Hulu has shared an exclusive featurette from the set of “The Handmaid’s Tale” with Variety. The clip centers on Yvonne Strahovski and her Season 2 performance as oppressed wife Serena Joy, for which the Australian actress received a 2018 supporting actress Emmy nomination. Watch the featurette below.

CASTING

Noticias Telemundo has appointed Mexican journalist Javier Vega as a Washington, D.C. correspondent. He will work with Noticias Telemundo’s bureau team, including current D.C. correspondent Lori Montenegro, and will report to D.C. bureau chief Victoria Rivas-Vazquez.

DATES

Richard Eyre‘s TV movie adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 28. The cast features Anthony Hopkins in the title role, as well as Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Emily Watson, Tobias Menzies, Jim Broadbent, Jim Carter, John Macmillan, and Anthony Calf. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Skydance a new SVP and VP, television physical production, and VP, motion pictures production. Julie Schwachenwald will serve as SVP, television physical production, and Matthew Ariali will take on the role of VP, television physical production, while Matt Grim will serve as VP, motion pictures production.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” premiering Sept. 24. The film, directed by Susan Lacy, explores Fonda’s life on a personal level, delving into the pain she endured as a result of her mother’s suicide, an eating disorder, and more events. Also featured in the doc are interviews with Robert Redford, Lily Tomlin, Paula Weinstein, and her ex-husbands Tom Hayden and Ted Turner. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the second season of the family dramedy “Atypical,” starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Keir Gilchrist, and Brigette Lundy-Paine. “Atypical” explores the ups and downs in the life of an 18-year-old with autism (Gilchrist) and his immediate family. Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

Starz released an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Power,” a drama about the night club and drug scene in New York City. The episode is set to premiere Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Watch the footage, which features 50 Cent as Kanan, below.

GREENLIGHTS

Viceland has commissioned a reboot of “Bong Apetit” a cooking competition show featuring cannabis creations. Executive produced by Lauren Cynamon and Chris Grosso, the revival will be hosted by B Real and judged by Vanessa Lavorato and Miguel Trinidad. The new “Bong Apetit” will premiere in early 2019.

RENEWALS

Viceland has renewed two series to premiere new episodes in early 2019. 2 Chainz‘s “Most Expensivest” has been picked up for a third season, with the hip hop artist traversing the country in search of lavish lifestyles for 20 new episodes. The second season of “Slutever” will see the return of Vogue.com columnist, author, and screenwriter Karley Sciortino as she offers more insight into sex and relationships.

UPtv has renewed three reality series — “Expecting,” “Our Wedding Story,” and “Crazy Beautiful Weddings” — for second seasons to premiere in 2019. “Expecting” follows the trials and joys of couples with babies on the way, while “Our Wedding Story” and “Crazy Beautiful Weddings” centers on the brides, grooms, and wedding planners working toward their perfect big days.