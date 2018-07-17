Batwoman Series in Development at CW

Batwoman could soon be coming to the “Arrow”-verse.

Variety has learned that The CW is developing a series about the DC superhero that would debut in 2019 should it get picked up. News of the development comes after the network announced in May that the character would appear in the annual crossover event between four of the CW’s DC shows: “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl.”

In the series, Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Caroline Dries will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Dries has a long history with CW, having worked as a writer and producer on “The Vampire Diaries” and the network’s new iteration of “Melrose Place.” She also worked as a writer on “Smallville,” which centered on Clark Kent before he become Superman. Dries is repped by WME.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Geoff Johns, who recently stepped down as the head of DC Entertainment, will also executive produce through his Mad Ghost Productions banner. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Should the show get picked up–which seems more than likely–it would be Berlanti’s seventh show on The CW and 15th on the air overall, thus further cementing his record for most live-action shows on the air at one time. In addition to the four previously mentioned DC shows, he also produces the CW superhero drama “Black Lightning,” “Riverdale,” and the upcoming high school football drama “All American.”

Outside of The CW, he produces the upcoming dramas “God Friended Me” and “The Red Line” for CBS, “Blindspot” at NBC, “You” for Lifetime, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” on Netflix, and “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” at the DC streaming service, DC Universe.

Batwoman, the first openly gay DC superhero, would also add to the CW’s recent track record of inclusion on its airwaves. The network currently boasts a wide range of diverse