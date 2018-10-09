You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ruby Rose Suits Up in First 'Batwoman' Photo

Ruby Rose 'The Meg' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

The CW has released the first official image of Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

As previously announced, the character will make her CW debut in the annual crossover event between four of the network’s DC shows: “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl.” The crossover begins filming today in Vancouver.

Rose was tapped to play the DC character back in August. The CW is also currently developing a series based around the character, whose real name is Kate Kane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

Should the show get picked up, it would bow during the 2019-2020 season.

After her casting was announced, Rose quit Twitter and deactivated the comments on her Instagram due to the online backlash she received for her casting. At the time, she responded to the criticism by posting, “Where on Earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

Image Number: Batwoman_1stLook_V5_.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Batwoman -- Photo: JSquared Photography/The CW -- © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
CREDIT: Jsquared Photography/The CW

