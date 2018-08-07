Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for CW

Ruby Rose Catwoman
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ruby Rose will be suiting up as the DC hero Batwoman for The CWVariety has learned.

As previously announced, the character will make her CW debut in the annual crossover event between four of the network’s DC shows: “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl.”

The CW is also currently developing a series based around the character, whose real name is Kate Kane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Should the show get picked up, it would bow during the 2019-2020 season.

Caroline Dries will serve as the writer and executive producer on that project. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Geoff Johns, who recently stepped down as the head of DC Entertainment, will also executive produce through his Mad Ghost Productions banner. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

A native of Australia, Rose first drew the attention of American TV viewers with her breakout role as Stella in “Orange Is the New Black.” She went on to appear in films like “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “John Wick: Chapter 2,” and “Pitch Perfect 3.” She will also star in the upcoming action-horror film “The Meg.”

She is repped by UTA, Art2Perform, and attorney Howard Fishman.

