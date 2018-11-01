Barry Jenkins Signs First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon.

Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for Amazon Studios.

“Barry is clearly a master of groundbreaking, authentically emotional storytelling and we are so proud to have him share that gift with us,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are incredibly fortunate to have also secured his directorial vision for the entire limited series The Underground Railroad.”

Jenkins became the first African-American filmmaker in Oscar history to be nominated for best director, best adapted screenplay, and best picture for “Moonlight.”

“We at PASTEL are excited to continue our Amazon relationship begun on ‘Underground Railroad’ and look forward to growing that partnership on projects near and beyond,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins’ feature film debut, “Medicine for Melancholy,” was hailed as one of the best films of 2009 by The New York Times. He debuted his latest film, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on James Baldwin’s novel and starring Regina King and Brian Tyree Henry, at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival