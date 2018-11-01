You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barry Jenkins Signs First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Barry Jenkins
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon.

Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for Amazon Studios.

“Barry is clearly a master of groundbreaking, authentically emotional storytelling and we are so proud to have him share that gift with us,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are incredibly fortunate to have also secured his directorial vision for the entire limited series The Underground Railroad.”

Jenkins became the first African-American filmmaker in Oscar history to be nominated for best director, best adapted screenplay, and best picture for “Moonlight.”

“We at PASTEL are excited to continue our Amazon relationship begun on ‘Underground Railroad’ and look forward to growing that partnership on projects near and beyond,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins’ feature film debut, “Medicine for Melancholy,” was hailed as one of the best films of 2009 by The New York Times. He debuted his latest film, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on James Baldwin’s novel and starring Regina King and Brian Tyree Henry, at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Travis Braun

    Travis Braun Sets Overall Deal With Disney Channels Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon. Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for […]

  • Kevin Anjelah and America

    Anjelah Johnson to Star in NBC Comedy Produced by Kevin Hart, America Ferrera

    Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon. Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for […]

  • Actor Eric Lange photographed in Los

    'Lost' Actor Eric Lange Discusses New Role in Showtime's 'Escape at Dannemora'

    Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon. Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for […]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Lachlan Murdoch Talks Fox News, Megyn Kelly, Hope Hicks and Vision for New Fox

    Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon. Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for […]

  • Homecoming Amazon Studios BTS

    'Homecoming' Production Designer on Defining the Series in One Shot

    Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon. Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for […]

  • Barry Jenkins

    Barry Jenkins Signs First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

    Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon. Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for […]

  • Claire Underwood and Donald Trump

    Donald Trump vs. Claire Underwood: 'House of Cards' Stars Cast Their Votes

    Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his PASTEL production banner have set a first-look television deal at Amazon. Jenkins is slated to direct the entire limited series “Underground Railroad” at Amazon, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novel of the same name. Under the deal, he will exclusively develop television series for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad