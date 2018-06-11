Netflix Pacts With Barbra Streisand for Six Vintage Specials, Expanded Edition of ‘A Star is Born’

Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.”

Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend sat with Jamie Foxx for a Q&A to talk up her recent Netflix special “Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!”

The licensing pact covers some of the Great Society-era network TV specials that helped cement her status as a superstar: “My Name Is Barbra” (1965), “Color Me Barbra” (1966), “Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park” (1968), “Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments” (1973), “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” (1994), and “Barbra Streisand: Timeless” (2001).

The expanded edition of the 1976 romantic drama “A Star is Born” will feature Streisand performing an instrumental version of “Evergreen” for the first time along with additional footage added to the film’s “With One More Look At You/Watch Closely Now” medley finale. Streisand starred with Kris Kristofferson in the film directed by Frank Pierson and penned by Pierson, Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne.

The new cut of Streisand’s “A Star is Born” arrives as yet another version of the enduring Hollywood tale is set to arrive in theaters in October. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in the story of an aging star who gives a boost to a rising talent. Cooper also directs.

(Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Barbra Streisand)