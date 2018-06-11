You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Pacts With Barbra Streisand for Six Vintage Specials, Expanded Edition of ‘A Star is Born’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: attends Barbra Streisand And Jamie Foxx In Conversation At Netflix's FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on June 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.”

Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend sat with Jamie Foxx for a Q&A to talk up her recent Netflix special “Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!”

The licensing pact covers some of the Great Society-era network TV specials that helped cement her status as a superstar: “My Name Is Barbra” (1965), “Color Me Barbra” (1966), “Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park” (1968), “Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments” (1973), “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” (1994), and “Barbra Streisand: Timeless” (2001).

The expanded edition of the 1976 romantic drama “A Star is Born” will feature Streisand performing an instrumental version of “Evergreen” for the first time along with additional footage added to the film’s “With One More Look At You/Watch Closely Now” medley finale. Streisand starred with Kris Kristofferson in the film directed by Frank Pierson and penned by Pierson, Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne.

The new cut of Streisand’s “A Star is Born” arrives as yet another version of the enduring Hollywood tale is set to arrive in theaters in October. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in the story of an aging star who gives a boost to a rising talent. Cooper also directs.

(Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Barbra Streisand)

More TV

  • 'House of Cards' Season 6: First

    'House of Cards' Season 6: First Look at Robin Wright's President

    Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.” Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend […]

  • Robert De Niro

    CBS Deletes Robert De Niro's 'Offensive Language' From Tony Awards Live Telecast

    Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.” Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1"

    'Kids Got Talent' Launched on China's Tencent Video

    Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.” Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend […]

  • Rachel Bloom Politely Claps Back To

    Rachel Bloom Claps Back To Neil Patrick Harris on Twitter After Tony Diss

    Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.” Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend […]

  • Sela Ward Joins Cast of 'Westworld'

    Sela Ward Joins Cast of 'Westworld'

    Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.” Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend […]

  • Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama

    TV Review: 2018 Tony Awards

    Barbra Streisand is getting deeper into business with Netflix, setting a licensing pact with the streaming giant for six vintage music specials and an expanded edition of 1976’s “A Star is Born.” Streisand unveiled the deal Sunday night at the closing night of Netflix’s month-long FYSee awards promotion installation at Raleigh Studios. The music legend […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad