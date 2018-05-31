Barbra Streisand, Jamie Foxx To Close Out Netflix FYSEE Showcase

As the date for Emmy voting nears, For Your Consideration season is coming to an end, and Netflix will close out its FYSEE events with a conversation between Jamie Foxx and Barbra Streisand.

After the five-week FYSEE showcase, which kicked off on May 6, Foxx will moderate an in-depth talk with the iconic performer on June 10. The two will discuss Streisand’s Netflix special “Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!,” which Foxx appeared in, and dive into her extensive TV and film career, music, and plans for the future.

The special event, held at Netflix’s FYSEE exhibition space at Raleigh Studios, joins previous discussions hosted by the streamer for Emmy season, including events for “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” “Black Mirror,” “Glow,” “Mindhunter” and “BoJack Horseman.”

Streisand’s concert film, which was released on the streamer Nov. 22, follows her return to the concert stage for a select few tour dates in 2016 and 2017. Recorded in Miami, Streisand uses the special to explore her six-decade career and perform with special guests, including Foxx, Melissa McCarthy, and Anne Hathaway. Directed by Jim Gable and Streisand, “Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” is produced by Ann Kim and Ned Doyle, with Streisand and Marty Erlichman serving as executive producers.  The film is written by Streisand, Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.

