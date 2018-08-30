Banijay Rights Acquires First Spanish Drama ‘Hierro’ for International Distribution

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights has taken international distribution rights to Movistar+ original Spanish crime drama “Hierro,” the company announced Thursday. The eight-part series marks the first Spanish-language drama acquired by Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group.

Currently in production in the Canary Islands, “Hierro” is a Spanish-French-German co-production, produced by Portocabo, Atlantique Productions and ARTE France for Movistar+, which will air the show in the first half of 2019. Created by Pepe Coira and directed by Jorge Coira it stars Spanish actress Candela Peña and Argentine actor Darío Grandinetti (pictured).

“Hierro” was named the best co-production TV series project presented at the European Film Market’s Berlinale Co-Production Market in February 2015. Set on the remote island of El Hierro in the Canary Islands it sees the discovery of the corpse of a young islander, found floating in the sea following an earthquake, mark the starting point for a tense political drama after a newly-arrived judge (Peña) releases the prime suspect (Grandinetti) on bail. While her decision triggers the islanders’ mistrust, he sets out to prove his innocence and find the real killer.

“From the first time we saw ‘Hierro,’ we immediately knew we wanted to be a part of it,” said Caroline Torrance, head of scripted for Banijay Rights. “With electric storytelling and premium production values, this character-driven drama is set to be a hit with international audiences.”

Banijay will handle international distribution of all rights to the series outside of France, Germany, Spain and Latin America. The show is the first Spanish-language drama in Banijay’s multi-genre, 20,000-hour catalog, which includes such recent hits as English-language French-Canadian production “Versailles” and Australian production “Wolf Creek.”

Movistar+, which is owned by Telefonica, launched its original series production strategy in September 2017, premiering new scripted titles each month.

