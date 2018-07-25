Banijay Names Paolo Bassetti Italy Chief (EXCLUSIVE)

Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain.

Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, DRYMEDIA, L’Officina, and Atlantis. He will also have responsibility for the recently minted Banijay Studios Italy, which launched in June.

Until February, Bassetti was CEO and chairman of Endemol Shine Group’s Italian operation, leading a team that produced scripted and unscripted fare and adapted shows including “Big Brother” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” for the local market. Leonardo Pasquinelli now runs Endemol Shine Italy.

In the 1990s Bassetti was at the helm of Italian shingles La Italiana and Aran, which was subsequently acquired by Endemol. He has also been a VP at the Association of Italian Television Producers.

Paolo is the brother of Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti and the pair have previously worked together at Endemol and Aran. Paolo will collaborate closely with Stefano Torrisi, EVP of Banijay Group’s Italian and Spanish operation, in his new role.

“I’m looking forward to working with Paolo again and firmly believe he is the right fit to oversee the two territories,” said Marco Bassetti. “Bringing extensive expertise, relationships and regional knowledge, he is the perfect leader to take our business to the next level in Italy and Spain.”

Paolo Bassetti added: “I am truly excited and honored to become a member of a great group like Banijay that, as competitor, I have watched carefully and closely in the last years. The group has great talent across Italy and Spain and I can’t wait to join them, learn from them and focus on our future together.”

Banijay has production operations in 16 territories. Its key scripted shows include “Versailles” (pictured) and “Wolf Creek,” and its unscripted lineup includes “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds.”