Banijay Names Paolo Bassetti Italy Chief (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Endemol Shine Italy boss will also oversee Spain

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Versailles French TV Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Canal+

Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain.

Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, DRYMEDIA, L’Officina, and Atlantis. He will also have responsibility for the recently minted Banijay Studios Italy, which launched in June.

Until February, Bassetti was CEO and chairman of Endemol Shine Group’s Italian operation, leading a team that produced scripted and unscripted fare and adapted shows including “Big Brother” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” for the local market. Leonardo Pasquinelli now runs Endemol Shine Italy.

In the 1990s Bassetti was at the helm of Italian shingles La Italiana and Aran, which was subsequently acquired by Endemol. He has also been a VP at the Association of Italian Television Producers.

Paolo is the brother of Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti and the pair have previously worked together at Endemol and Aran. Paolo will collaborate closely with Stefano Torrisi, EVP of Banijay Group’s Italian and Spanish operation, in his new role.

Related

“I’m looking forward to working with Paolo again and firmly believe he is the right fit to oversee the two territories,” said Marco Bassetti. “Bringing extensive expertise, relationships and regional knowledge, he is the perfect leader to take our business to the next level in Italy and Spain.”

Paolo Bassetti added: “I am truly excited and honored to become a member of a great group like Banijay that, as competitor, I have watched carefully and closely in the last years. The group has great talent across Italy and Spain and I can’t wait to join them, learn from them and focus on our future together.”

Banijay has production operations in 16 territories. Its key scripted shows include “Versailles” (pictured) and “Wolf Creek,” and its unscripted lineup includes “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds.”

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More TV

  • Versailles French TV Netflix

    Banijay Names Paolo Bassetti Italy Chief (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain. Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, […]

  • Canal Plus Acquires Israeli Adoption Drama

    Canal Plus Acquires Israeli Adoption Drama 'Miguel' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain. Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, […]

  • Streaming Floods Past Pay-TV in U.K. as Biz Goes Over the Top

    Streaming Floods Past Pay-TV in U.K. as Biz Goes Over the Top

    Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain. Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, […]

  • Anna Pak Burdin to Head Discovery

    Anna Pak Burdin to Head Discovery in SE Asia

    Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain. Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, […]

  • Carolyn McCall ITV CEO

    ITV Unveils Strategic Refresh, Talks Up U.K. SVOD Plans

    Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain. Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, […]

  • Norman Lear speaks at the first-ever

    Rita Moreno, Bob Saget Celebrate Norman Lear's 96th Birthday at AARP TV for Grownups Honors

    Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain. Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, […]

  • Sean Hannity

    Sean Hannity to Interview Roseanne Barr on Fox News' 'Hannity'

    Paolo Bassetti has joined production and distribution group Banijay and will oversee its extensive operations in Italy. The former Endemol Shine executive has taken the newly-created role of CEO, Italy, at Banijay Group. He will also take responsibilty for Banijay’s business in Spain. Bassetti will oversee the company’s Italian production banners Magnolia, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad