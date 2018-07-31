Banijay Launches New U.K. Production Banner Little Wonder (EXCLUSIVE)

Banijay Group has launched Little Wonder, a shingle for unscripted fare to be headed by creative director Claire Morrison, who joins the new operation from ITV Studios production business Potato. Little Wonder will sit within one of Banijay’s existing U.K.-based producers, 7 Wonder, under CEO Alexandra Fraser. The new banner will work up factual, popular factual, fact-ent, and reality TV shows.

Banijay bought London- and Birmingham-based 7 Wonder earlier this year. It was previously backed by Australian broadcaster Seven, and it is now building its profile further with the Little Wonder offshoot.

“With a focus on popular factual outside of 7 Wonder’s traditional output, the new brand is set to complement the business’ slate, diversify its programming and take the label to even greater success and growth,” said Peter Langenberg, COO of Banijay Group.

Morrison was head of development at ITV’s Potato, working on shows including “Bear Grylls Survival School.” Prior to Potato she was at Shine TV, the BBC, and Endemol. She has also worked with Fraser before, during a stint at Maverick, where she developed shows such as Discovery’s “My Naked Secret.”

“I am so excited to start a brand-new TV label with my good friend and mentor, Alex Fraser,” Morrison said. “I would like to thank Peter Langenberg at Banijay and Alex for creating this amazing opportunity for me.”

Fraser added that “with a strong eye for talent, an extraordinary ability to secure access and leading relationships throughout the industry,” Morrison is a valuable addition to the team.

Little Wonder and 7 Wonder will sit alongside British production companies including IWC Media and RDF Television in the Banijay stable. Shows developed by Little Wonder will be taken to market by Banijay’s distribution arm, Banijay Rights.