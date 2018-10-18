NBC to Adapt Israeli Romantic Comedy Series ‘Baker and the Beauty’

NBC has given a put pilot commitment to an American adaptation of the Israeli series “The Baker and the Beauty,” Variety has learned.

The new version of the one-hour romantic comedy series follows the Miami love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. Noa Hollander has it all: she’s the most famous woman in the country, the beautiful daughter of a real estate magnate, a successful model with an international career and – up until now – one half of a Hollywood power couple. The son of Cuban immigrants, Daniel is a simple guy who still lives with his parents and works at the family bakery. A chance encounter at a fancy restaurant leads to unexpected sparks and an even more unlikely love story.

Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce, with David Frankel set to direct and executive produce. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Keshet.

Georgaris most recently worked on the screenplay for the hit film “The Meg.” His other feature credits include “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life,” “Paycheck,” the 2004 remake of the “The Manchurian Candidate,” and “Tristan + Isolde.” He also created the NBC military drama “The Brave.” Frankel, meanwhile, directed the pilot for the freshman hit NBC series “Manifest” and previously directed for shows like “Sex and the City” and “Entourage.”

The original version of the show launched in 2013, with the second season debuting in 2017. It stars Avraham Aviv Alush and Rotem Sela in the title roles. It was created by Assi Azar with Oded Ruskin directing.

Keshet, Georgaris, and Frankel are all repped by WME.