TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Tops Monday Again Despite Decline

The Bachelorette” took a small hit in the overnight ratings but still walked away with a win Monday night.

The ABC series drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 14% in the demo and 9% in total viewers compared to last week’s episode. Nevertheless, it was hands down the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night.

Following “The Bachelorette,” “The Proposal” was also down slightly with a 0.7 and 3.5 million viewers.

On NBC, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.6, 3.2 million) was even.

On CBS, “Salvation” (0.4, 3.1 million) was even while “Elementary” (0.4, 3.9 million) dipped.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.3 million) and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.3, 1.1 million) were even.

Fox aired only repeats.

ABC won the night with a 1.1 and 4.7 million viewers. NBC was second in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 3.2 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.5 but fourth in viewers with 2.3 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but second in viewers with 3.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.

