TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Season 14 at Premiere Low, Stanley Cup Finals Opener Steady

THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1401" - Fan favorite Becca Kufrin captured AmericaÕs heart when she found herself at the center of one of the most gut-wrenching Bachelor breakups of all time. Now the Minnesota girl next door returns for a second shot at love and gets to hand out the roses, searching for her happily-ever-after in the 14th edition of ABCÕs hit series ÒThe Bachelorette,Ó premiering MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert)JEAN BLANC, BLAKE, JASON, CLAY, DARIUS, CHRISTON, JOHN, CONNOR, BECCA KUFRIN
CREDIT: ABC

The Bachelorette” Season 14 debut on ABC Monday night was down in the overnight ratings compared last season’s premiere, making it the lowest-rated season premiere in the show’s history. On NBC, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals was approximately even with 2017’s Game 1.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., “The Bachelorette” debuted to a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. That is down approximately 22% in the demo compared to the 1.8 drawn by last season’s premiere. The previous premiere also drew 5.7 million viewers. Despite this, it was still the most-watched show of the night and the second highest-rated behind only the Stanley Cup. It should also be noted that the show typically premieres the week prior to Memorial Day rather than on Memorial Day. It was also in line with its performance last Memorial Day (1.5, 5.7 million).

Later on ABC, a new episode of “The Crossing” (0.5, 2.7 million) was down in total viewers compared to its last new episode two weeks ago.

Airing from 8-11 p.m., Game 1 is currently at a 1.6 and 4.9 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports, these numbers could be subject to adjustment later today. As it stands currently, this year’s Game 1 is down just a few percentage points in the demo from last year’s opener, which drew a 1.7 and 4.9 million viewers.

The two “bonus’ episodes of “Lucifer” each drew a 0.5, marking a new series low. The first episode averaged 2.6 million viewers, while the second averaged 2.3 million.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “Elementary” (0.4, 4 million) which is currently at a new series low.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.4,1.6 million) was even. The finale of “iZombie” (0.2, 0.76 million) was up in total viewers.

NBC won the night with a 1.6 and 4.8 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.1 and 4.6 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.5. CBS was third in viewers with 3.9 million. Fox was fourth with 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

