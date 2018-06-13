‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Lincoln Adim Convicted of Indecent Assault and Battery

In a season already replete with social media scandal, current “The Bachelorette” contestant Lincoln Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery last month resulting from a 2016 incident in Boston, it was revealed on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, sent to Variety, Adim was found guilty on May 21, 2018, for indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016. He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period.

The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years. If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender.

Both ABC and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

The news was first broken by blogger Reality Steve before former “Bachelor” contestant Ashley Spivey commented on the news on Twitter. Adim is one of 28 men currently vying for Becca Kufrin’s love on this season of “The Bachelorette,” which is in its third week.