‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Apologizes for Controversial Instagram Likes

Garrett Yrigoyen, one of the frontrunners on this season of “The Bachelorette,” took to Instagram on Thursday evening to apologize for liking posts on Instagram that mocked Parkland high school students, liberal women, trans people, and undocumented immigrants on a since-deleted account.

“I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive,” Garrett posted to his new Instagram account. “I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself.”

In his statement, Yrigoyen said he “did not mean any harm” by his actions.

“I am not the negative labels people are associating me with,” he said. “I do not want my social media to define who I am, and I will take better care moving forward to support all walks of life.”

Yrigoyen attributed the controversy with his unfamiliarity with being in the spotlight “The Bachelorette” provided.

“This is all new to me. I went on the ‘Bachelorette’ for the adventure and the possibility of falling in love, not fame,” he said. “I did not know what to expect once the show aired.”

  California Production Tax Credit Extension to Move Forward

    California Production Tax Credit Extension to Move Forward

  • Better Call Saul AMC

    TV News Roundup: 'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Sets AMC Premiere Date

  • Evan Hart and Kyle Stephen

    Sony Crackle to Develop Organ Harvest Drama From 'Art of More' Duo (EXCLUSIVE)

  Fox News Expands 'America's Newsroom' to Three Hours in Daytime

    Fox News Expands 'America's Newsroom' to Three Hours in Daytime

  • Neil Portnow and Ken Ehrlich

    Grammys Producer Ken Ehrlich on Neil Portnow's 'Step Up' Comment, Exit: 'We've Listened'

  • Lil Dicky

    FX Orders Lil Dicky Comedy Pilot With Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun Producing

  • Samantha Bee Variety

    How Samantha Bee Hurt Her Show and Her Cause With Ivanka Trump Slam (Column)

