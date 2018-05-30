‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Addresses Garrett Yrigoyen Controversy

Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence.

On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked posts mocking Parkland high school students, liberal women, trans people, and undocumented immigrants.

Kufrin, though, says since hearing about his social media activity, she’s keeping an open mind.

“I want viewers to be open to everyone, and I want them to go through this season with me and watch my love story unfold with all of these men … because that’s how I went into this journey,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “I did things in the past that I’m sure wasn’t the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone.”

She went on to say that if the allegations were true, it’s something she would “confront” with anyone she dated. “We would have a discussion about it. We would get to the bottom of it and we would find a solution,” Kufrin said.

“I can’t fault on anyone for what they believe and who’s to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap,” the Bachelorette added. “I can’t speak to that because that’s just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that’s what’s so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions.”

Yrigoyen has since deleted his account, which was made private on May 24, but not before former “Bachelor” contestant Ashley Spivey posted screenshots of his social media activity to Twitter.

The screenshots show that Yrigoyen has liked numerous memes and posts from conservative political pundits, including Tomi Lahren, which include comments about the appearances of women, images of throwing immigrant children over border walls, and suggestions that Parkland student David Hogg is a crisis actor.