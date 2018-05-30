‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Addresses Garrett Yrigoyen Controversy

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence.

On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked posts mocking Parkland high school students, liberal women, trans people, and undocumented immigrants.

Kufrin, though, says since hearing about his social media activity, she’s keeping an open mind.

“I want viewers to be open to everyone, and I want them to go through this season with me and watch my love story unfold with all of these men … because that’s how I went into this journey,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “I did things in the past that I’m sure wasn’t the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone.”

She went on to say that if the allegations were true, it’s something she would “confront” with anyone she dated. “We would have a discussion about it. We would get to the bottom of it and we would find a solution,” Kufrin said.

“I can’t fault on anyone for what they believe and who’s to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap,” the Bachelorette added. “I can’t speak to that because that’s just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that’s what’s so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions.”

Yrigoyen has since deleted his account, which was made private on May 24, but not before former “Bachelor” contestant Ashley Spivey posted screenshots of his social media activity to Twitter.

The screenshots show that Yrigoyen has liked numerous memes and posts from conservative political pundits, including Tomi Lahren, which include comments about the appearances of women, images of throwing immigrant children over border walls, and suggestions that Parkland student David Hogg is a crisis actor.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Roseanne PaleyLive

    Former Trump Campaign Aide Wants Roseanne Barr for New Streaming Platform

    Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence. On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked […]

  • Garrett Yrigoyen Bachelorette

    'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Addresses Garrett Yrigoyen Controversy

    Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence. On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Knee Deep" - Roseanne's

    Could 'Roseanne' Continue Without Roseanne Barr? It's a Long Shot

    Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence. On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked […]

  • Hotel Du Loone

    Brat Sets First Multicam Sitcom with 'Hotel Du Loone' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence. On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked […]

  • Sky Announces Cast for Second Season

    Sky Announces Cast for Second Season of 'Tin Star' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence. On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked […]

  • Our Cartoon President

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'Our Cartoon President' Return Date

    Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence. On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked […]

  • Tim Federle

    'High School Musical' Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists 'Ferdinand' Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following news that one of the early frontrunners on “The Bachelorette” has a history of liking controversial posts on Instagram, Becca Kufrin, this season’s lead, has broken her silence. On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin awarded Garrett Yrigoyen the episode’s first impression rose, only for it to be revealed shortly after that he had recently liked […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad