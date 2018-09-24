You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Bachelor: Vietnam’ Contestants Ditch Bachelor for Each Other

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Bachelor: Vietnam
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show.

During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung.

“I went into this competition to find love, but I’ve found that love for myself. It isn’t you; it’s someone else,” Thu said before turning to fellow contestant Nhu, in tears.

As the two embraced, Thu asked Nhu to leave the show with her. “Come home with me,” she repeated until Nhu stepped down from the steps, agreeing to go. Nhu then turned to Trung to make her decision official.

“I want to ask you, if you decided this, would you feel regretful?” Trung said, according to a Youtube video with English subtitles, while pleading with her to stay. “This doesn’t change my decision. I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you and not anyone else.”

“I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special, and I haven’t felt that way in a long time,” Nhu said.

But it wasn’t enough to keep her from handing back her rose.

However, the contestants’ relationship appears to be short-lived. According to a screenshot obtained by NextShark, Nhu can be seen embracing Trung after re-accepting his invitation to stay.

“After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • Domhnall Gleeson Peter Rabbit

    Domhnall Gleeson Joins 'Run' Pilot at HBO

    The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show. During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. “I went into this competition […]

  • Mr. Inbetween review

    TV Review: FX's 'Mr. Inbetween'

    The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show. During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. “I went into this competition […]

  • Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz to Star in 'High Fidelity' TV Series at Disney Streaming Service

    The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show. During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. “I went into this competition […]

  • Single Parents review

    TV Review: ABC's 'Single Parents'

    The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show. During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. “I went into this competition […]

  • Bob Greenblatt

    Bob Greenblatt Says Goodbye to NBC: 'It’s Time for Me to Turn to a New Challenge'

    The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show. During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. “I went into this competition […]

  • Bill Cosby sentencing

    Prosecutors Want Bill Cosby Declared a 'Sexually Violent Predator' as Sentencing Starts

    The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show. During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. “I went into this competition […]

  • Tamron Hall

    ABC O&Os Pick Up Tamron Hall Syndicated Talk Show for Fall 2019

    The bachelor wasn’t the only person to find love on the Vietnamese version of the popular reality show. During a shocking rose ceremony, two “Bachelor: Vietnam” contestants, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu, decided to leave the show for each other, rather than continue competing for a relationship with bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung. “I went into this competition […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad