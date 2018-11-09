You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bachelor’ Mansion Burned in California’s Woolsey Fire

THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1401" - Fan favorite Becca Kufrin captured America’s heart when she found herself at the center of one of the most gut-wrenching Bachelor breakups of all time. Now the Minnesota girl next door returns for a second shot at love and gets to hand out the roses, searching for her happily-ever-after in the 14th edition of ABC’s hit series “The Bachelorette,” premiering MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert)BECCA KUFRIN, CHRIS HARRISON
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

The mansion that serves as the home of ABC’s “The Bachelor” has burned in the Woolsey fire currently raging in southern California.

The lower house has reportedly been destroyed, while flames have reached the back patio of the main house and are continuing to advance. Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, had no comment.

Series creator Mike Fleiss and ABC’s head of reality programming Rob Mills shared the news on Twitter, with Mills writing, “Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well.”

The series, which films at the lavish mansion twice a year, is currently in production on Season 23 but is not currently filming at the mansion. When the series isn’t filming, it’s home to the Haraden family.

The mansion is located in the Agoura Hills area of Los Angeles County, one of several communities affected by the wildfires currently burning their way through large portions of the state. The well-known filming location Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills–which has been used by shows like “Westworld,” “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman,” and “Weeds”–was destroyed by the fire earlier on Friday.

Thousands of people in the Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, and Malibu areas have all been forced to evacuate their homes. The fire has now grown to encompass 14,000 acres, with celebrities like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Rainn Wilson all forced from their homes as the fire spreads, with the home of Caitlyn Jenner reportedly already destroyed.

“Fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu,” the city advised residents at 12:27 p.m. “All residents must evacuate immediately.”

To the north, the Camp Fire has already killed at least five people, with the victims having been discovered in their cars by rescue crews.

