‘Babylon Babylon’ is the Biggest Drama Launch on German TV in 2018

CREDIT: Beta Film

Roaring twenties-set drama “Babylon Berlin” has launched strongly on free-TV in its domestic German market, where it has become the most popular scripted series on free-TV this year.

The landmark €40 million ($46.5 million) show launched on pubcaster ARD on Sunday, having already bowed on pay-TV platform Sky. It peaked at 8.5 million on ARD and averaged 7.8 million viewers, making it the top drama series on free-to-air TV overall in 2018, and in the 14-to-49 demographic. It garnered a 24.5% market share.

Viewers were drawn to inspector Gereon Rath’s exploits in decadent pre-war Berlin. ARD ran the first three episodes on Sunday and will play a further three on Thursday. Two episodes will then play in a regular Thursday slot.

The free-TV numbers follow its strong showing on pay-TV. On Sky it was the best-performing non-English-language series ever, and was only beaten in overall numbers by the latest season of “Game of Thrones.” The series opener won 1.2 million on pay-TV.

From scriptwriter-director trio Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten, the series is produced by by X Filme Creative Pool, ARD Degeto, Sky and Beta Film. The latter handles distribution and has sold the series to buyers including HBO Europe, Canal+ in France, and Netflix, which has it for the U.S.

ARD and Sky initially greenlit two seasons of the lavish show, the most expensive non-English-language drama to date. A third run will enter production this year.

