×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comedy Central Orders Awkwafina, Rory Scovel Projects to Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/ Shutterstock

Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central.

The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger than life existence while living with her father and grandmother.

Awkwafina will star alongside Bowen Yang as Awkwafina’s more successful cousin, BD Wong as her father, and Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother. Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, and Teresa Hsiao wrote the pilot directed by Lucia Aniello.

Awkwafina, Dornetto, Aniello, Dornetto, Peter Principato, and Itay Reiss of Artists First executive produce. Hsiao serves as co-executive producer. Monika Zielinska, Adam Londy and Rachel Olson are executives in charge of the show for Comedy Central.

“I’ve been watching Comedy Central since I was old enough to hold a remote, and so many of their shows have defined who I am today,” said Awkwafina. “I am so honored to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised.”

The Scovel project, titled “Robbie,” has received an order for eight half-hour episodes. Scovel stars as a small town youth league basketball coach living in his father’s shadow, until he realizes he has a son of his own who can lead him to greatness. Beau Bridges, Sasheer Zamata, and Mary Holland also star.

Scovel wrote the series along with Anthony King. Scovel, King, and Scott Moran are executive producers. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Betsy Koch and Owen Burke are executive producers for Gary Sanchez Productions. Monika Zielinska and Rachel Olson are executives in charge for Comedy Central.

“I can’t wait to get started. I think our cast and entire production team is insanely talented,” said Scovel. “It’s exciting to work with Comedy Central and it’s especially awesome because they said they would never cancel us.”

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • Killing Eve Sandra Oh

    What's Coming to Hulu in December 2018

    Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central. The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger […]

  • 'Blade Runner' Anime Series Set at

    'Blade Runner' Anime Series Set at Adult Swim, Crunchyroll

    Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central. The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger […]

  • Comedy Central Orders Awkwafina, Rory Scovel

    Comedy Central Orders Awkwafina, Rory Scovel Projects to Series

    Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central. The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger […]

  • 'Scandal' finale live staged reading

    Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland Partners With SeriesFest for Female-Director Initiative

    Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central. The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger […]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Allison Tarrant,

    NBCU Ad-Sales Executive Alison Tarrant Departs Company

    Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central. The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger […]

  • BBC News Aims for Short-Form Substance

    BBC News Aims for Short-Form Substance With Facebook Series 'Cut Through the Noise'

    Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central. The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger […]

  • Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, More Join

    Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, More Join Grammys’ Dolly Parton Tribute

    Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central. The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad