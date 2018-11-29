Comedy Central Orders Awkwafina, Rory Scovel Projects to Series

Both Awkwafina and Rory Scovel have scored series orders for projects they have set up at Comedy Central.

The cabler has ordered 10 episodes of the self-titled series “Awkwafina,” which is a half-hour scripted series starring the writer, actor, and rapper. In the series, she will play a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger than life existence while living with her father and grandmother.

Awkwafina will star alongside Bowen Yang as Awkwafina’s more successful cousin, BD Wong as her father, and Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother. Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, and Teresa Hsiao wrote the pilot directed by Lucia Aniello.

Awkwafina, Dornetto, Aniello, Dornetto, Peter Principato, and Itay Reiss of Artists First executive produce. Hsiao serves as co-executive producer. Monika Zielinska, Adam Londy and Rachel Olson are executives in charge of the show for Comedy Central.

“I’ve been watching Comedy Central since I was old enough to hold a remote, and so many of their shows have defined who I am today,” said Awkwafina. “I am so honored to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised.”

The Scovel project, titled “Robbie,” has received an order for eight half-hour episodes. Scovel stars as a small town youth league basketball coach living in his father’s shadow, until he realizes he has a son of his own who can lead him to greatness. Beau Bridges, Sasheer Zamata, and Mary Holland also star.

Scovel wrote the series along with Anthony King. Scovel, King, and Scott Moran are executive producers. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Betsy Koch and Owen Burke are executive producers for Gary Sanchez Productions. Monika Zielinska and Rachel Olson are executives in charge for Comedy Central.

“I can’t wait to get started. I think our cast and entire production team is insanely talented,” said Scovel. “It’s exciting to work with Comedy Central and it’s especially awesome because they said they would never cancel us.”