Awkwafina, John Mulaey, Nick Kroll Cruise New York in New Short (Watch)

Awkwafina played chauffeur to comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll in a video released by Cadillac on Tuesday.

In the video, Mulaney and Kroll – reprise their characters from their Broadway show “Oh, Hello.” With the help of “Val the Vlogger,” played by Awkwafina, the duo goes on a tour of New York City in the first-ever Cadillac XT4. The short also features a cameo by 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model Danielle Herrington.

Awkwafina recently scored two back-to-back box office hits with the films “Ocean’s 8” as well as the rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Mulaney is coming off an Emmy win for his stand up special “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” which debuted on Netflix earlier this year.

Kroll, meanwhile, recently launched the second season of the animated comedy “Big Mouth” on Netflix. He co-created the series along with Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Mark Levin.