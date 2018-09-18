‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Series Set at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019.

The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and last Airbender–and his friends, who live in a world divided into four nations, each corresponding with one of the four elements: Water, Fire, Earth, and Air. Special people in each nation, known as benders, have the ability to manipulate one of the elements through martial arts. The Avatar is able to control all four elements and is meant to bring balance to the world. Aang and company must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and end a destructive war waged by the Fire Nation.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,'” said Konietzko  and DiMartino. “We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

“The Last Airbender” aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008. The series received substantial acclaim during its run, picking up multiple Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award.

News of the series comes after M. Night Shyamalan adapted the show into a film in 2010. The film was panned by critics and fans alike and holds just a 6% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Live-Action Series

    'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Live-Action Series Set at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019. The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and […]

  • Black Mirror USS Callister

    Endemol Shine Sale to Be Completed Within Weeks, Top Exec Says

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019. The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and […]

  • Tom Arnold

    Tom Arnold on Why He and Bob Woodward are 'Spirit Animals Right Now'

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019. The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and […]

  • Netflix Lands ‘Bodyguard,’ Richard Madden and

    Netflix Lands ‘Bodyguard,’ Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes Hit U.K. Drama

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019. The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and […]

  • Constance Wu, Jimmy O. Yang. Constance

    Emmys 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019. The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and […]

  • Issa Rae

    Mipcom Turns Spotlight on Social Media, Diversity, Women's Representation

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019. The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and […]

  • Hosts Colin Jost, Michael Che. Hosts

    TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Slip 10 Percent in Early Numbers

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series based on “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The new show hails from the original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The new series, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will start production in 2019. The show follows the adventures of Aang–the titular Avatar and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad