Ava DuVernay Signs Warner Bros. TV Deal

Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement.

“Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur whose ability to inspire with her art is exceeded only by her ability to entertain,” said Warner Bros. Television chief Peter Roth. “We have had the great pleasure of working with her on Queen Sugar and The Red Line, and we are extremely excited about the new stories she has to tell.”

DuVernay’s relationship with Warner Bros includes two existing television projects — OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” produced by Warner Horizon, and “The Red Line” for CBS.

“I’ve had nothing but beautiful experiences working with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul. They love and support artists in wonderful and nourishing ways,” DuVernay said. “They work within a traditional studio headed by Kevin Tsujihara that is stirring with untraditional energy and fresh protocols for intentional, inclusive image-making. Warner Bros. is a terrific partner about matters of visibility and belonging for all kinds and cultures of people, which is our mission at Forward Movement. I couldn’t be happier to call Warner Bros. TV my production home.”

