×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ava DuVernay Signs Warner Bros. TV Deal

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ava DuVernay A Wrinkle in Time
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement.

Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur whose ability to inspire with her art is exceeded only by her ability to entertain,” said Warner Bros. Television chief Peter Roth. “We have had the great pleasure of working with her on Queen Sugar and The Red Line, and we are extremely excited about the new stories she has to tell.”

DuVernay’s relationship with Warner Bros includes two existing television projects — OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” produced by Warner Horizon, and “The Red Line” for CBS.

“I’ve had nothing but beautiful experiences working with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul. They love and support artists in wonderful and nourishing ways,” DuVernay said. “They work within a traditional studio headed by Kevin Tsujihara that is stirring with untraditional energy and fresh protocols for intentional, inclusive image-making. Warner Bros. is a terrific partner about matters of visibility and belonging for all kinds and cultures of people, which is our mission at Forward Movement. I couldn’t be happier to call Warner Bros. TV my production home.”

Deadline first reported on DuVernay’s Warner Bros. deal.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • Ava DuVernay A Wrinkle in Time

    Ava DuVernay Signs Warner Bros. TV Deal

    Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement. “Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur […]

  • Don Mischer

    Don Mischer to Receive Directors Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award

    Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement. “Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur […]

  • BABY

    Netflix Unveils Italian Original 'Baby,' Based on Real-Life Teen Prostitution Scandal

    Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement. “Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur […]

  • Dan Lin Warner Bros

    Brian & Mark Gunn to Develop Ghost Hunter Drama for CBS, Dan Lin to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement. “Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur […]

  • Stephen Hillenburg Spongebob

    'SpongeBob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies at 57

    Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement. “Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur […]

  • Tom Winchester Named President, Heyday Television

    Tom Winchester Named President of Heyday Television U.K.

    Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement. “Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur […]

  • CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for

    CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for Reality Slate, Including New Show 'Million Dollar Mile'

    Ava DuVernay has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, which goes into effect in January, DuVernay will develop and produce television projects exclusively for Warner Bros. through her company Forward Movement. “Ava DuVernay is one of the leading lights in our industry, a brilliantly talented writer, producer, director and entrepreneur […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad