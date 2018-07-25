Ava DuVernay’s ‘Central Park Five’ Adds Three, Including ‘Moonlight’ & ‘Fences’ Stars

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Felicity, Jharrel, Jovan

The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast.

Felicity HuffmanJharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo.

Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

Huffman will play Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor who headed the Manhattan district attorney’s sex crimes office during the case. Jerome will play Korey Wise, one of the wrongfully convicted five who was charged as an adult in the case and served twelve years in prison before being exonerated. Adepo will play Antron McCray, another member of the wrongfully convicted five, who was released after serving six years in a New York State prison.

Jerome made his feature film debut in Barry Jenkins’ Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight.” Other film credits include “Monster” and “First Watch,” and is currently a series regular on AT&T Audience Network’s drama series “Mr. Mercedes.” He is repped by Kipperman Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Related

Adepo made his studio feature film debut opposite Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in “Fences.” He is also known for his work on HBO’s critically-acclaimed series “The Leftovers” as well as Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” He is set to star in the upcoming Paramount film “Overlord” and the Facebook Watch series “Sorry for Your Loss.” He is repped by Gersh and Powerline Entertainment.

Huffman earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in “Transamerica” and received an Emmy for her role on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” More recently, Huffman received an Emmy nomination for her role in the third season of John Ridley’s ABC drama series “American Crime.” She is repped by CAA.

Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media will executive produce “Central Park Five” along with Oprah Winfrey via Harpo Films, Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh of Tribeca Productions, with DuVernay also executive producing.

“Central Park Five” will premiere on Netflix in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More TV

  • 2017 Ripple of Hope Awards

    Alfre Woodard Joins Apple Drama 'See'

    The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast. Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo. Based on a […]

  • Felicity, Jharrel, Jovan

    Ava DuVernay's 'Central Park Five' Adds Three, Including 'Moonlight' & 'Fences' Stars

    The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast. Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo. Based on a […]

  • 'Hidden Fences' Scribe Jordan Temple Signs

    'Hidden Fences' Scribe Jordan Temple Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast. Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo. Based on a […]

  • Jenni Konner and Jennifer GarnerHBO 'Camping'

    Jennifer Garner Tackles the Great Outdoors With Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner in HBO's 'Camping'

    The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast. Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo. Based on a […]

  • Jane Fonda TCA

    Jane Fonda Reflects on Vietnam, Talks '9 to 5' Reboot

    The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast. Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo. Based on a […]

  • John OliverHBO 'Last Week Tonight with

    John Oliver Talks Evolution of 'Last Week Tonight,' Jock Straps and Keeping Trump at Bay

    The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast. Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo. Based on a […]

  • 'Castle Rock' Bosses Reveal Key Stephen

    'Castle Rock' Bosses Break Down the Key Stephen King Moments

    The upcoming “Central Park Five” limited series at Netflix has added three more actors to its cast. Felicity Huffman, Jharrel Jerome, and Jovan Adepo have all signed on to the four-episode series, which will be written and directed by Ava DuVernay. They join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo. Based on a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad