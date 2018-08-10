You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Central Park Five’ Series Rounds Out Cast to Play Titular Young Men

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series based on the infamous “Central Park Five” cast has finished casting the young men at the center of the drama.

Based on a true story, the series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color five teenagers from Harlem–Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise–who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

Chris Chalk will play the adult Salaam, while Freddy Miyares and Justin Cunningham will play the adult Santana and the adult Richardson, respectively. Together, they will star alongside previously announced Jharrel Jerome and Jovan Adepo. Adepo will play the adult McCray, while Jerome will portray both the adult and young Wise. Ethan Herisse will play the young Salaam, Marquis Rodriguez will play the young Santana, Caleel Harris will play the young McCray, and Asante Blackk will play the young Richardson.

The seven new additions join previously announced cast members Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Storm Reid.

DuVernay will write and direct the four-episode series in addition to executive producing. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King will executive produce for Participant Media along with Oprah Winfrey via her Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions.

