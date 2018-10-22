Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Propagate Partner, Name Galt Niederhoffer Head of Production

Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Propagate Content have entered into a new development and producing partnership and named Galt Niederhoffer head of production.

The two companies will work together to focus on scripted dramas for network, premium cable and streaming, as well as non-scripted television. Propagate is financing the development slate, and writer/producer Niederhoffer will oversee the new division.

“Over the past three years, Propagate has formed development partnerships with leading production and broadcast companies and executives around the world with an eye to developing world-class content,” Ben Silverman, Propagate’s chairman and co-CEO, and Howard T. Owens, Propagate’s co-CEO, said in a joint statement.

The Propagate duo has worked closely with Authentic’s CEO Jon Rubenstein for the past decade, and they expressed excitement about the new venture by adding that they “have admired Galt’s vision and sensibility, and believe she is the perfect choice to lead this new enterprise.”

The first project under the partnership is a drama/thriller created by music industry veteran Drew Dixon and Hav Plenty writer/director Christopher Cherot. It is currently titled “Reciprocity.”

Related Fox to Develop Supernatural Latin Musical Drama With Roselyn Sanchez Producing Zac Brown's Southern Reel Sets Production Partnership With Propagate Content

Other upcoming projects include “Dysphoria,” created by Will Seefriend and Hannes Otto. It is being described as “a queer coming-of-age epic set in a society that has outlawed gender” and will be directed by Silas Howard. “Eat,” is a scripted dramedy set in an international cooking school in Paris, created by James Beard Award-winning author and food columnist Aleksandra Crapanzano.

These projects were developed by Niederhoffer, who recently joined the company after a successful career as an independent producer of film and television.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to partner with our good friends at Propagate on this new venture, which will provide new and expanded opportunities for our clients to create and develop the kinds of projects they are truly passionate about,” said Rubenstein. “I’ve long admired Galt’;s taste, her commitment to quality, and her relationships with talent, and feel privileged to have her on the team.”

Niederhoffer has produced more than 20 independent films, including “The Kids are Alright,” “Infinitely Polar Bear,” “Robot and Frank, “The Romantics” and “The Seagull.” She has also authored four novels, including “Poison,” which is being developed with Propagate.

Propagate was founded in 2015 by Silverman and Owens. Its current portfolio includes the CW’s “Charmed” reboot, History Channel’s “In Search Of,” Amazon’s “Lore,” CBS’ “Blood & Treasure,” FOX’s “Terrence Howard’s Fright Club,” Apple’s “Planet of the Apes” and Twitter’s first entertainment series “#WhatsHappening.”

Authentic is comprised of a team of more than 35 managers and executives who are focused on fulfilling clients’ passion projects across film, TV, theater, digital and philanthropy. Authentic produced “Higher Ground,” Vera Farmiga’s directorial debut, as well as “Four Courses with JB Smoove,” “Shade: Queens of NYC” and multiple specials for Comedy Central.