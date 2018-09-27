You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leadership Crisis at Australian Broadcasting Corp: Justin Milne Resigns as Chairman

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by PETER RAE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9891038c)A journalist prepares to do a cross from outside the ABC Ultimo Offices in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 24 September 2018. ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has been sacked effective immediately on 24 September 2018, because it was 'not in the best interests' of the broadcaster for her to stay in the job. Board chairman Justin Milne said the transition to a new leader could be disruptive but discussions had been under way for several months.Managing director sacked by ABC board, Sydney, Australia - 24 Sep 2018
CREDIT: PETER RAE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday.

Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to show Milne putting pressure on Guthrie to “get rid of” ABC financial journalist Emma Alberici. Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is said to have complained to Milne about inaccuracies in Alberici’s reporting of federal government tax policy. Milne and Turnbull are friends of long standing.

ABC staff have asked whether the chairman damaged the corporation’s editorial independence. Some staff organizations called for an investigation. Staff in Brisbane unanimously voted for Milne to resign.

On Wednesday, Milne insisted that he would not resign. But the mounting pressure from within the corporation and from without meant that he changed course on Thursday morning local time. He said it was preferable for him to resign than to simply step aside while an investigation took place.

“Clearly there is a lot of pressure on the organization, and as always my interests have been to look after the interests of the corporation,” Milne said in an interview given to the ABC’s own “7.30” current affairs show. “It is clearly not a good thing for everybody to be trying to do their jobs with this kind of firestorm going on.”

Guthrie, one of the highest-profile female executives in international television, was fired less than two and a half years into a five-year contract. She was criticized for her management style and told that her relationships with government “could have been better.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • 'American Horror Story' Recap: A 'Coven'

    'American Horror Story' Recap: A 'Coven' Trio Invades the Outpost in 'Forbidden Fruit'

    Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday. Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to […]

  • AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTMandatory Credit:

    Leadership Crisis at Australian Broadcasting Corp: Justin Milne Resigns as Chairman

    Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday. Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to […]

  • Pete Davidson Chevy Chase

    Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase for 'SNL' Diss, Calls Him 'Racist'

    Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday. Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to […]

  • NFL Network Thursday Night Football on

    TV News Roundup: Fox News, Fox Sports Team Up for 'Thursday Night Football' Pregame Show

    Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday. Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    ReFrame Calls for First-Ever Television ReFrame Stamp Submissions

    Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday. Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to […]

  • Mindy Kaling TCA

    Mindy Kaling on Gender Parity in Hollywood: 'I’ve Seen an Enormous Amount Of Change'

    Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday. Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to […]

  • GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal

    TV Review: 'God Friended Me'

    Justin Milne has resigned as chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. His departure deepens the leadership crisis at the public broadcast group, following the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie on Monday. Shortly after the dismissal of Guthrie, Milne’s own position was called into question by the leaking of a series of emails. These appeared to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad