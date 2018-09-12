Austen Earl, Gracie Glassmeyer to Develop Auto Racing Comedy for CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

Austen Earl
Austen Earl is attached as an executive producer on a new multi-camera comedy in development at CBSVariety has learned exclusively.

Hailing from Gracie Glassmeyer, the series is titled “The Crew.” In the show, when the family patriarch dies, his son has to step up and take the wheel as the driver of the father’s racing team.

Glassmeyer will write and co-executive produce, with CBS Television Studios producing. Earl is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Earl is currently a writer and executive producer on the CBS multi-cam series “Happy Together,” in which Damon Wayans, Jr. and Amber Stevens West play a married couple whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when a rock star (Felix Mallard) moves in with them. Earl co-created the series with Tim McAuliffe, with “Happy Together” set to premiere on Oct. 1

Earl’s previous credits include fellow CBS shows “9JKL,” “The Great Indoors,” and “The Millers,” as well as “The Last Man on Earth” and “The Office.”

He is repped by UTA and Management 360.

Glassmeyer was also a writer on “9JKL” and previously wrote for shows such as “Impastor,” “No Tomorrow,” and “Jane the Virgin.” She is repped by UTA.

