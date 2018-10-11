You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick Jr. Among Performers Set for Craig Zadan Memorial

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick Jr. Audra McDonald
CREDIT: REX

Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan.

The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long career with his producing partner Neil Meron. Zadan died Aug. 21 at the age of 69 after complications from shoulder replacement surgery.

The memorial is being held as part of the Educational Theatre Foundation’s annual gala. The organization was already set to honor Zadan and Meron with its Theatre for Life Award recognizing the duo’s work on stage and the TV productions that bring a live theater experience to millions of TV viewers. Zadan was a champion of the ETF and its mission.

Among other speakers set for the memorial are former NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, director Kenny Leon and actors Sean Hayes, Jennifer Hudson, Debra Messing, Bernadette Peters, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Nia Vardalos, Renee Zellweger. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, composers who worked with Zadan and Meron on numerous stage and TV projects, will serve as musical director and director of the event, respectively.

Zadan’s longtime partner, Elwood Hopkins, has asked that donations be made in Zadan’s name to the ETF.

(Pictured: Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick Jr. and Audra McDonald)

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Biz

  • California Boardroom

    California's Effort to Boost Women on Corporate Boards Has Studies Behind It

    Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan. The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long […]

  • CBS TV

    Dana McClintock Named Chief Communications Officer, CBS

    Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan. The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long […]

  • CBS TV

    CBS Names Laurie Rosenfield Chief People Officer

    Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan. The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long […]

  • Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives to court

    Manhattan DA Dismisses Part of Sexual Assault Case Against Harvey Weinstein

    Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan. The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long […]

  • Yoni Bloch Eko CEO

    Walmart Expands Entertainment Strategy With Eko Interactive Content Joint Venture

    Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan. The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long […]

  • HOOQ: Hotstar Deal Shines Light on

    HOOQ's Hotstar Deal Puts Spotlight on Divergent Strategies in Asian Video

    Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan. The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad