Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick Jr. Among Performers Set for Craig Zadan Memorial

Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Harry Connick Jr. are among the performers set to take part in the Nov. 11 memorial service for producer Craig Zadan.

The lineup of participants for the event at the Television Academy reflects the range of TV, film, stage and musical productions that Zadan shepherded over his long career with his producing partner Neil Meron. Zadan died Aug. 21 at the age of 69 after complications from shoulder replacement surgery.

The memorial is being held as part of the Educational Theatre Foundation’s annual gala. The organization was already set to honor Zadan and Meron with its Theatre for Life Award recognizing the duo’s work on stage and the TV productions that bring a live theater experience to millions of TV viewers. Zadan was a champion of the ETF and its mission.

Among other speakers set for the memorial are former NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, director Kenny Leon and actors Sean Hayes, Jennifer Hudson, Debra Messing, Bernadette Peters, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Nia Vardalos, Renee Zellweger. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, composers who worked with Zadan and Meron on numerous stage and TV projects, will serve as musical director and director of the event, respectively.

Zadan’s longtime partner, Elwood Hopkins, has asked that donations be made in Zadan’s name to the ETF.

(Pictured: Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick Jr. and Audra McDonald)