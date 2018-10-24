You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Atypical' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

ATYPICAL
CREDIT: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Netflix has renewed the half-hour dramedy “Atypical” for a third season.

The renewal comes less than two months after the launch of Season 2 in September. The third season will consist of 10 episodes just like Season 2, while the first season consisted of eight.

The series is a coming of age story that follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal?

Atypical” also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rappaport, Brigette Luncy-Paine, Amy Okuda, Nik Dodani, and Jenna Boyd, though the returning cast for the third season has yet to be confirmed.

The series was created and is executive produced by Robia Rashid. Seth Gordon and Mary Rohlich also executive produce alongside Rashid. Leigh also serves as a producer in addition to starring. Michelle Dean, who received her PhD from UCLA and worked at the UCLA Center for Autism and Research and Treatment before joining the faculty of CSU Channel Island, was also brought into the production to help guide an accurate depiction of autism spectrum disorder. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

