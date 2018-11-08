Blumhouse Television, ‘Vida,’ Guild Presidents Panel Among 2019 ATX Television Festival Lineup

A conversation with entertainment industry guild presidents, an inside look at Blumhouse Television and a discussion about on-set safety and sex scenes are among the programming for the 2019 ATX Television Festival, the organization announced Thursday.

“Presidents of the Guild” will be a panel discussion with Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA; David A. Goodman, president of WGAW; and Thomas Schlamme, president of DGA. These leaders will talk about what goes into shaping the forward-movement of the industry, as well as evolving safety standards across all of entertainment and the importance of fostering a creative culture.

Blumhouse Television co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold will take part in a conversation titled “The House that Horror Built: Inside Blumhouse Television.” This is being designed as a “unique case study” of the company’s journey from producing low-budget horror films to becoming a multi-genre studio with a growing presence in television. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

“Let’s Talk about Sex (Scenes)” will be a discussion about empowering writers and actors during production of sensitive material and improving safe practices behind the camera. The panel will be moderated by ATX advisory board member Glen Mazzara, with “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho and actor Nicki Micheaux participating in the discussion. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

Related 'The Purge' Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network Over 400 SAG-AFTRA Members Picket Ad Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty

The festival, which is in its eighth year, will also continue its “Inside the Writers’ Room” panels with “Vida.” Saracho, along with the series’ all-Latinx writers will talk about their approach to storytelling.

It will also continue its “Cancelled Too Soon” wave of programming with “Men in Trees,” which will host a retrospective discussion with creator Jenny Bicks, writer and co-executive producer Anna Frkie, writer-producer Chris Bingess, producer Antonia Ellis and cast members James Tupper, Emily Bergl, Suleka Mathew, Cynthia Stevenson and Lauren Tom. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

This is just the first wave of programming for the 2019 ATX Television festival, which takes place June 6 – 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Additional talent scheduled to attend the festival and take part in a number of panels still to be determined include Hulu’s vice president of content development Beatrice Sprinborn; “Sharp Objects” and “The Affair” executive producer Jessica Rhoades, who is also principal, Pacesetter; ATX advisory board member Kyle Killen, showrunner of Showtime’s upcoming “Halo” series; and Mauricio Mot and Katie Elmore Mora, executive producers of “East Los High” and co-presidents of Wise Entertainment.