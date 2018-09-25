AT&T Chief Wants More HBO Content Over Next 3 Years

SANTA BARBARA – The CEO of AT&T said he “will be disappointed” if his company has not attracted more people to watch HBO more regularly, and suggested the company could reallocate capital within its WarnerMedia unit over the next three years to make that happen.
“It would be a very big disappointment” if AT&T has not gotten audiences to engage with HBO every day, said AT&T chief Randall Stephenson, and not just when outsize series like “Game of Thrones” run through a fresh cycle.
More to come….
