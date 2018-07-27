AT&T Audience Network Renews ‘Condor,’ ‘You Me Her’

AT&T Audience Network has renewed both “Condor” and “You Me Her.”

Based on the novel “Six Days of the Condor” by James Grady and screenplay “Three Days of the Condor” by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, Season 1 of “Condor” follows a young CIA analyst (Max Irons) who stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions. The show has now been renewed for a second season.

The series stars Irons, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonanni, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino and Bob Balaban. Brendan Fraser guest stars. The teleplay is created by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg. Smilovic serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. The series is produced by MGM Television and Skydance Television. MGM distributes the series internationally.

You Me Her” meanwhile has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season.

The series, created by executive producer and showrunner John Scott Shepherd, stars Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard and Priscilla Faia in a romantic comedy with a little something extra: a third person. The show’s executive producers are also Alta Loma Entertainment’s Peter Jaysen and Alan Gasmer.

“We’re excited to bring back some of our most popular original shows as well as introduce a new documentary as we kick off the fall season,” said Daniel York, chief content officer and senior executive vice president for AT&T. “We want to give customers more choices from our popular slate of original programming – whether they enjoy comedy, high-intense drama or captivating docuseries.”

