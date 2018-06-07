‘Atlanta’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

“Atlanta” has been renewed for a third season at FX, the cable network announced Thursday.

The half-hour comedy series created by Donald Glover was all but guaranteed a renewal, given the strong critical reception the show has received for its first two seasons. Season 1 was nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning two: outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series, with both awards going to Glover. Season 2, which was titled “Atlanta: Robbin’ Season,” currently holds a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“’Atlanta’ is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” said FX Networks and FX Productions co-president Nick Grad. “With ‘Atlanta: Robbin’ Season,’ Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Glover stars in the series along with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. The series is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. FX Productions produces.

The only question now is when the new season will premiere. The first season debuted in September 2016 while the second season did not debut until March 2018. Glover has found himself increasingly in demand on various projects in the past few years, including his role in the recently launched “Star Wars” film “Solo” as Lando Calrissian. He also has his music career under the alias Childish Gambino, with his most recent single “This Is America” currently at nearly 250 million YouTube views since it debuted in May.

The other stars of the show are also becoming mainstays in major film projects. Beetz recently starred in the blockbuster sequel “Deadpool 2” opposite Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin. Henry will star in the upcoming films “Hotel Artemis” and “White Boy Rick,” and Stanfield will play the lead role in the film “Sorry to Bother You.”