Association of National Advertisers Gives Debut #SeeHer Award to NBC’s ‘This Is Us’

The Association of National Advertisers awarded the NBC drama “This Is Us” its first #SeeHer programming award, a nod to the series’ depictions of women and girls.

The new award is expected to be handed out annually to primetime programming “that pushes boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognizes the importance of women and girls in media,” the trade group said. The ANA represents more than 1,000 companies with 15,000 brands that collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

“NBC and Dan Fogelman have delivered smart, sophisticated storytelling that celebrates life in all of its diversity and complexity,” said #SeeHer chair Stephen Quinnl, in a prepared statement. “’This Is Us’ represents the values and the aspirations of our #SeeHer movement. It is a remarkable achievement, powerful television, the kind of programming that #SeeHer advertisers want to support. We congratulate the talented women and men ‘in front and behind the camera’ that make this such a great show.”

The group also cited the show’s diverse cast, crew and writers’ room as factors in its decision to give the program the award.

The group’s #SeeHer initiative aims to improve the accuracy of portrayals of women and girls in media by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. More than 60 advertisers representing $50 billion in ad spending have joined the effort, and executives at the helm of #SeeHer have begun forging partnerships with showrunners, broadcast and cable networks and talent agencies. The group uses a research tool known as a “gender equity measure” that examines portrayals of women in ads and TV programming by asking consumers about gender characteristics. The group said its “G.E.M. score” has been incorporated into ad copy testing, media strategy and creative development. It produces the scores twice a year for top-rated Nielsen programs.

“NBCUniversal has enthusiastically made a full portfolio commitment to #SeeHer,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and client partnership at NBCUniversal, in a prepared statement. “By creating opportunities for advertisers to support this movement in our top programs, we’re giving the ultimate platform to promote accurate portrayal of women and girls in all media.”

“This Is Us,“ created by Dan Fogelman and produced by 20th Century Fox Television, scored the highest “GEM” score of primetime broadcast programming for the 2017-18 viewing season, the group said. The series tells the story of the Pearson family across several decades, and stars Mil Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

